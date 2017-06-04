Springfield police holding 24-hour vigil in memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marks five years since Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Ambrose was answering a call about a restraining order on June 4th, 2012 at the Lawton Arms apartments. He was shot and killed trying to protect a young woman and her child.
Ambrose was a 36-year veteran and was nearing retirement shortly before his tragic death.
The Springfield Police Department is holding a 24-hour vigil in front of police headquarters on Pearl Street Sunday, starting at 8:00 a.m.
Two officers will be stationed in front of the station, standing vigil for the entire 24 hours.