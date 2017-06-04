CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No matter how many Johnny Depp movies fall flat, and Depp’s had quite a few flops lately, he could always find redemption dropping anchor with a “Pirates of the Caribbean” adventure sequel….until now.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” tries coming to the rescue but it’s already too late. Captain Jack Sparrow prances across the screen in high campy style as the devil may care pirate who continues to pile up enemies from sequel to sequel.

We don’t want to hurt his feelings, but this final chapter belongs to the far more gifted and flamboyant Javier Bardem. Bardem’s got a score to settle with Sparrow for reducing him to a ghostly shell of himself.

With Depp’s overworked charm running precariously thin, the budget busting visual effects really came in handy.

But being Jack Sparrow’s final voyage, this “Pirates of the Caribbean” has trouble staying afloat. As it becomes painfully apparent, the battered hulk of a story is nearing the end of the line.

Fans of the long running series will likely salvage something, but don’t count on feelings of euphoria, that you’ve actually gotten your monies worth.

“Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales” is long on title but short on fresh adventure. When Captain Jack Sparrow breaks open the lock, he shouldn’t be surprised to find the treasure chest containing only 2 stars.

I’m afraid Johnny Depp’s best days have sailed off into the sunset…..

Rated PG-13

2 Hours

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites