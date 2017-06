SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed in a shooting on Worthington St. just after 11 o’clock Saturday night.

Springfield police Lieutenant Richard Labelle told 22News that police were called to an apartment at 944 Worthington street for shots fired.

When they got there, they found one person with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital where he died. According to Lt. Labelle, no arrests have been made and police are still searching for suspects.

RELATED STORIES: