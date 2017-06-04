How beneficial is this spring’s rain?

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – If this spring seems more rainy and green than last spring, that’s because it is. Last spring, western Massachusetts was in a long, ongoing drought, which we are now out of.

The 22News Storm Team compared rainfall totals from last spring to this spring. We found that, in total, last spring we got eight inches of rain from March 20th through June 20th. This spring, we have already gotten over nine inches of rain. Spring began March 20th this season and will end June 21st. Looking into next week, we are in for more rain, which we will add to this season’s rainfall totals.

22News talked with Holyoke resident Gretchen Siegchrist, who said the rain has been a major help compared to last season. She noted, “I’m really happy, because it was so dry last year so it’s nice. My plants are growing better.”

John Duda, the owner of Class Grass Garden Center in Granby, told 22News, “This is the best time to be planting your shrubs, planting your perennials. If you want to move something, the ground is wet, there’s no stress. You should be gardening like crazy, because we don’t know if we’ll have a spring like this again, and we don’t know when the rain is going to stop, so take advantage of it, and plant, plant, plant!”

Duda also told 22News that we do need the sun to help balance out all the rain to help the plants grow.