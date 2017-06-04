‘Celebration of Life’ held for Springfield murder victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A vigil was held Sunday at the spot where a man was murdered three years ago.

The family and friends of Darrell Jenkins gathered for what they called a ‘Celebration of Life.’

Jenkins was gunned down on June 4th, 2014 at 156 Kensington Avenue. He was shot in the head.

While those who knew him will never forget that day, they prefer to remember the kind of person he was.

Juanita Batchelor of Springfield told 22News, “We’re trying to find closure for, not only my son, but we are fighting for a lot of people’s children out here who have been murdered and the cases are still unsolved. My son has been murdered and the case is still unsolved.”

Jenkins was 23 years old when he was shot in the head and killed. Springfield Police believe the killing was gang related.