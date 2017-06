BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A single car crashed into a utility pole at 264 Springfield Road in Belchertown just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When our 22News crew arrived, the road had already been shut down. Police officers at the crash site told 22News that the crash caused wires to fall onto the road.

Police have not released any information on any injuries in the crash.

The road was closed as crews worked to repair the fallen wires, but it has since reopened.