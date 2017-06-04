Battle of the Badges honors memory of Chicopee firefighter

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, a Ludlow physical fitness club honored the memory of one of its own, a Chicopee firefighter who died in March.

The Battle of the Badges competition at RX Bootcamp raised money for the Springfield Shriners Hospital in the name of the late Chicopee firefighter Anthony Spano.

His sister, Cheryl Spano, told 22News, “My brother was a committed member of the RX Bootcamp family, and what means most is that it’s law enforcement, firefighters, and correction officers who have come together to support the Shriners Hospital.”