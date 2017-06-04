Battle of the Badges honors memory of Chicopee firefighter

The competition took place at RX Bootcamp in Ludlow

Sy Becker Published:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, a Ludlow physical fitness club honored the memory of one of its own, a Chicopee firefighter who died in March.

The Battle of the Badges competition at RX Bootcamp raised money for the Springfield Shriners Hospital in the name of the late Chicopee firefighter Anthony Spano.

His sister, Cheryl Spano, told 22News, “My brother was a committed member of the RX Bootcamp family, and what means most is that it’s law enforcement, firefighters, and correction officers who have come together to support the Shriners Hospital.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s