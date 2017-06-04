A change of command for the 439th Airlift wing at Westover Air Reserve Base

WESTOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been an eventful week at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The new generation of C-5 Cargo planes known as the C-5 M super galaxy arrived at Westover late last week.

On Sunday, there a change of command for the 439th Airlift wing at Westover.

In this time honored ceremony, Colonel Scott Durham took the reins of command. Colonel Durham was formerly in command of the 512th airlift wing at Dover air force base in Delaware.

Durham spoke with 22News glowingly about the difference the new cargo craft will make at Westover. He said, “We got the first C-5 D’s days ago and we’ll have seven more and get the final ones in August 2018. It demonstrates how well we can operate that mission at Westover Air Reserve Base.”

The new wing commander referred to the new cargo crafts as being able to carry more cargo and are quieter than their C-5 predecessors.