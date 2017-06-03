Six flags collects prom dresses for second straight year

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Prom season is over, but that didn’t stop Six Flags from collecting hundreds of prom dresses Saturday.

For the second year, the theme park teamed up with the Princess and the Prom organization and collected more than 350 dresses.

The dresses will go to deserving young ladies in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, who need help paying for prom.

Jennifer Mance of Six Flags told 22News, it’s the gift that keeps on giving, “All these dresses are going to go benefit another lady next year, who wants to go to the prom, but maybe doesn’t have the resources to do so, so they’re going to be able to have this special moment, carry-on for them next year.”

Each lucky lady will receive a makeover, accessories, and a free prom dress. So far, Six Flags has collected more than 700 dresses.