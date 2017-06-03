Chicopee man arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after trying to attack a police officer early this Saturday morning.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, police received a call about a man trying to break into a car on Marshall Ave just before 4AM this Saturday morning.

When police got there, they saw the suspect, 33-year-old Sean Sullivan and tried to arrest him. Sullivan allegedly attacked police as they tried to arrest him. He also allegedly tried to grab an officer’s taser gun and was tased in the process.

Police were eventually able to arrest him. He’s being charged with several crimes including assault & battery on a police officer.