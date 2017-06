SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police made a drug arrest overnight.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News, police arrested Orlando Palmer near his home on Mazarin Street around 2:30 this Saturday morning.

According to Captain Keenan, police seized 26 grams of cocaine, 17-hundred dollars in cash, and drug packaging materials.

He’s been charged with several crimes including cocaine and driving without license.