Ludlow hosts ‘Relay for Life’ event

22News storm team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei hosted Ludlow's relay for life day

Sy Becker Published:

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the season of “Relay for Life” when western Massachusetts cities and towns salute cancer survivors and raise money for the American Cancer society.

Ludlow’s cancer survivors took the traditional “first lap” walk around the track at Ludlow high school Saturday morning. Loved one’s and caregivers cheered them on during a fundraising event that’s become a springtime tradition here in western Massachusetts.

Patricia Gregoire has been a relay for life supporter for years, and she told 22News, “relay for life for me, I started doing this 15 years ago in support of a teacher that my son had in school and I walked that year for her, and I found a reason every year, unfortunately to have a member of my family and friends that I’ve walked for.”

22News storm team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei hosted Ludlow’s relay for life day.

Much of the town is involved in the marathon activity that will continue through Sunday morning, raising thousands of dollars to further the cause of cancer research.

