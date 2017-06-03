Local residents praise police for fight against drug crime

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drug crime is an on-going issue affecting residents and police departments across the country, including right here in western Massachusetts.

In Holyoke and Springfield, residents are thanking police for getting drugs off the streets, and putting drug dealers in jail. This year alone, the two police departments have taken more than 43,000 bags of heroin off the streets, and placed countless drug dealers in jail.

Residents are simply saying, thank you! In Holyoke, residents are thanking police for their relentless work to end the war on drugs.

Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega said, he’s glad those drugs are off the streets, but providing young people with better opportunities is the best step towards fighting the war on drugs. Vega told 22News, “Educational opportunities, work opportunities, summer jobs – those things that young people don’t have, they’re more drawn to life on the streets.”

In a drug bust Thursday night, Springfield police seized more than 18,000 bags of heroin, a gun, drugs, and more than $10,000 in cash, after raiding a downtown apartment on Harrison Avenue.

Earlier this year, Holyoke Police, along with state and federal law enforcement agencies, dismantled what they believe to be significant drug distribution ring. 12 people were arrested and $80,000 in heroin was seized, after law enforcement agencies conducted raids in the Chestnut Street and Elm Street area. In that drug bust, police also seized approximately $100,000 in cash and three luxury cars.

Related Drug Arrest Coverage: