Hadley Asparagus Festival celebrates local crop

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Locally grown asparagus has long been a source of pride for Hadley farmers, and asparagus lovers who rave about the highly celebrated vegetable.

Asparagus is so much a part of the fabric of Hadley, they put one day a year aside for the Hadley Asparagus Festival.

Thousands of Asparagus lovers filled the town common Saturday for the annual salute to Hadley’s culinary pride and joy. There was plenty of asparagus to buy. You could find it growing into the celebrated soil, with which the farmland is blessed.

And you don’t have to be a native born member of the Hadley community to know why asparagus grown here is said to be in a class by itself.

Renjanaa Tevi, a Hadley resident for 40 years, said, “Hadley had a glacial lake a million years ago, and so the soil is incredibly rich. We used to have, I’ve heard, these fields and fields of asparagus, but then a fungus came, and a lot of the fields were destroyed.”

But enough fields remain to keep Hadley synonymous with asparagus.

The day long Asparagus Festival also afforded many dozens of crafters to display and sell their works of art.

You might say the festival pleased the palate as well as the eye.