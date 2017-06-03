Freshwater fishing free this weekend in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — For those wanting to put up the “Gone Fishing” sign this weekend, the state is adding a little extra incentive.

MassWildlife has designated Saturday and Sunday as free freshwater fishing weekend. It means you won’t need a fishing license to cast a line at any public freshwater lake, pond, reservoir, river or stream in the Bay State.

Officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity by inviting a friend or family member to go fishing with them.

A freshwater fishing license is required at all other times of the season for anyone 15 years of age or older.

Licenses cost $27.50 but are free for Massachusetts residents 70 and older and those ages 15 to 17.