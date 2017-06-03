Elevator put in Springfield church for disabled members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a time for rejoicing at Springfield’s Shiloh Seventh day Adventist church in the Mason Square neighborhood Saturday.

The new church elevator was activated at their State Street house of worship. The elevator will help the older parishioners and those who have disabilities.

A church member, Michael Vaz, told 22News, “I’m just happy they finally have it installed. I don’t have to worry about being carried upstairs and give back to the church.”

The elevator was made possible through donations by church members and friends of the church. The elevator now makes it possible for a 104 year old woman to attend services once again.