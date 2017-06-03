Elevator put in Springfield church for disabled members

The elevator was activated at the State Street house of worship.

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a time for rejoicing at Springfield’s Shiloh Seventh day Adventist church in the Mason Square neighborhood Saturday.

The new church elevator was activated at their State Street house of worship. The elevator will help the older parishioners and those who have disabilities.

A church member, Michael Vaz, told 22News, “I’m just happy they finally have it installed. I don’t have to worry about being carried upstairs and give back to the church.”

The elevator was made possible through donations by church members and friends of the church. The elevator now makes it possible for a 104 year old woman to attend services once again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s