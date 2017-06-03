Dr. Suess parade being held on Mulberry St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is celebrating the opening of the world’s first ever Dr. Suess museum on Saturday morning.

Today's the day! Kick off the opening #Seuss by meeting us along our Parade route (in your Seussian attire). https://t.co/9vT0lMxtjk pic.twitter.com/rjr1OvaGk6 — Springfield Museums (@SpfldMuseums) June 3, 2017

The parade for the grand opening of the wonderful world of Dr. Suess museum will start down Mulberry St. at 9AM, It will then continue down Maple St. and end on the Museum’s campus. The museum will then open following the parade.

Some of the Springfield native’s most beloved characters will appear in the parade. It will be led by none other than the Cat in the Hat balloon. The giant balloon will be followed by antique cars and other vehicles filled with eager Springfield children, waiting to populate the museum.