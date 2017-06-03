‘Battle of the Badges’ raises blood donations in West Springfield

Blood donations typically decline during the warmer months

Sy Becker Published:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Blood donors in West Springfield had an added incentive to roll up their sleeves at the senior center on Park Street on Saturday.

The 4th annual West Springfield Battle of the Badges provided a friendly competitive edge to the blood drive. The Police and Fire Departments compete to see which department generates the most donors.

Charleston Morris from West Springfield told 22News why giving blood is so important. “Giving blood means, to me, giving back to the community – to unfortunate people who need it. I love giving blood once in a while.”

Aside from the friendly competition between the two public service agencies, donors know the public recognizes the need for blood during the warmer months, when donations typically decline.

