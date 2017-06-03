Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum celebrates grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The grand opening of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum was held in Springfield Saturday morning, as the doors opened to the public for the very first time.

It was a sea of striped hats, with as many as 2,000 people gathered to celebrate the opening of the amazing world of Dr. Seuss.

Relatives of the famed author, illustrator and Springfield native were joined by Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito and Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno in opening the museums doors for the first time.

Today's the day! Kick off the opening #Seuss by meeting us along our Parade route (in your Seussian attire). https://t.co/9vT0lMxtjk pic.twitter.com/rjr1OvaGk6 — Springfield Museums (@SpfldMuseums) June 3, 2017

Relatives of Ted Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, donated personal letters and drawings from the late author. They said the museum gives people a better idea of the man behind the beloved children’s books. They were happy to share it with the city of Springfield.

Theodor Owens, Geisel’s grand-nephew, told 22News, “Mulberry Street and lots of other elements in his stories originated here, from his experience as a kid. He would be quite impressed with what they’ve put in the show, and to see kind of another side of his life -the more personal side, that doesn’t often get seen by the general public.”

People came from all over to attend the museum’s grand opening, but the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss held special meaning for Springfield natives.

P. Siphanoum of Springfield said, “A lot of people don’t realize that this is the birthplace of Dr. Seuss, and where all the inspiration and the stories had to come from. You look around and it’s like, wow. Drawing inspiration from the city, it’s beautiful.”

The newest addition to the Springfield Museums, the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is expected to draw visitors from around the world.

Springfield Museums’ director of development told 22News the opening of the Dr. Seuss museum is expected to bump up attendance by 25% throughout the summer. The museum is expected to attract as many as 2,000 visitors a day.

Patrons can look at some of Seuss’s personal items, and participate in interactive games and challenges, aimed at improving children’s literacy and vocabulary.

Sharon Kubik-Boucher of Chicopee said, “I can’t even believe how colorful it is, the paintings are beautiful. High technology in the rooms, touch the screens and make different things all by yourself. I’m very, very impressed with it, and I love Dr. Seuss”.

The museum can be summed up by Dr. Seuss himself: “You can find magic wherever you look”.

