Westover welcoming home its first new C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a weekend of new beginnings for the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base.

The wing’s first C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft is scheduled to land at the base Friday, marking the start of a new era at the country’s largest standalone reserve base.

Westover’s fleet of C-5B Galaxy aircraft left one-by-one to Lockheed Martin in Georgia to be transformed into C-5M Super Galaxy models. Upgrades include brand new engines, which will not only make the aircraft more fuel-efficient, but much quieter than what Pioneer Valley residents are used to hearing.

In a release sent to 22News, Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe says Westover is the fourth and final reserve unit to be equipped with the modernized C-5M Super Galaxy.

“The modernized and much quieter C-5s will represent a very significant Air Force investment in Westover ARB and confidence in our citizen Airmen who operate these aircraft, which are the largest in the U.S. Military,” Biscoe said.

Westover’s C-5M fleet is expected to be in place by late 2018.

A new leader will also take charge of the 439th Airlift Wing on Sunday.

Col. Scott “Bull” Durham is scheduled to take command of the wing from Brig. Gen. Jay Jensen, who will be moving on to a new position at the Pentagon.