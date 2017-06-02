Two Springfield men arrested after massive drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested on drug charges, Thursday night, following a huge seizure of heroin, cocaine and cash.

According to Sergeant Delaney of the Springfield Police Department, Dariel Grullon, 33, and Dario Grullon, 35, of Springfield are both facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a police raid at Harrison Avenue.

Sgt. Delaney told 22News police seized 18,147 bags of heroin with various stamps (Donald Trump, Addicted, and Flat line), 138 grams of cocaine, 13 bags of marijuana containing 13.7 ounces and $10,280 in cash.

An additional 809 grams of raw heroin was also found, which Sgt. Delaney said could have produced another 40,000 bags of heroin.

Police also found various packaging materials and equipment, a 9mm firearm and ammo.

Both suspects are being held in Springfield police lock-up until they are arraigned in Springfield District Court Friday.

The charges they are facing include; heroin and cocaine trafficking, possession to distribute class D marijuana, possession of a large capacity firearm in felony, along with several gun charges.