MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver escaped without serious injuries, after crashing into a condominium building in Monson late Friday morning.

Monson police posted on their official Facebook page that the driver drove through the parking lot and went over a 12 foot embankment before striking a condominium building at 18 Palmer Road (Route 32). The SUV flipped over in the crash.

Police say that the driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash.