Students stepped in the shoes of lawmakers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Sixth grade students in Amherst stepped in the shoes of lawmakers! The students made suggestions to local, state, and federal lawmakers, on how to solve state-wide issues.

This was part of the Civic Literacy unit for students at Fort River Elementary school. They proposed their ideas to solve some of our toughest social issues.

Affordable health care, college tuition, and nutritious school lunches were just a few. They lobbied before Congressman Jim McGovern, Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose, and members of the Amherst select board.

Hearing from our next generation of leaders always inspires me. Great to visit with students at Fort River Elementary in #Amherst today. pic.twitter.com/iEIGr42Ni0 — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 2, 2017

Congressman McGovern told 22News some of the solutions he heard make more sense than some he’s heard in Washington! “I think what they’re talking about is common sense. These people know more than you do, and listen to them. This is the future. These young people are 100% of our future, and we better listen to them,” said Congressman McGovern.

Congressman McGovern has promised to mention the opinions of these students during debates on the house floor. Students asked if he could bring these ideas to President Trump.

Congressman McGovern said he would try his best.