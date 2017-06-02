Springfield residents thank police after huge drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents thanked police Friday night, after they seized more than 18,000 bags of heroin during a drug bust in their neighborhood, Thursday.

Two brothers were arrested following a drug raid, at a downtown apartment on Harrison Avenue in Springfield.

Police also seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, and more than $10,000 in cash during that raid.

One resident told 22News, he’s grateful the drugs are off the streets.

“I feel good about that, cuz those drug dealers, they’re just poisoning people, you know what I mean? That’s not good,” David Whalen a Mattoon Street resident said. “It’s just going downhill after that. You can’t stop these things, it’s so bad.”

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News, there was also enough raw heroin, to produce 40-thousand additional bags.

The suspects are both facing several charges, including heroin and cocaine trafficking.