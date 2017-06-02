Springfield looks forward to opening of Dr. Seuss Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a hundred people gathered at the Springfield Museum Friday night, for the unveiling of the Dr. Seuss Museum.

The museum is designed to give families an up-close look at Springfield native, and Dr. Seuss creator, Theodor Seuss Geisel.

It has everything from interactive games, and stories for kids; to memorabilia, and personal belongings from the Geisel family.

Theodor Geisel III told 22News he hopes his uncle’s vision, continues to inspire people.

“Not a comic type person who saw humor, but just saw the world from a different perspective,” Geisel said. “I hope that this gallery and everything in the museum here actually helps in conveying another side to him that maybe they didn’t know before.”

The Dr. Seuss museum opens to the public, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. They’ll be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony, with the “Cat in the Hat!”