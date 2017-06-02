Ride to Remember 2017

On September 16th 2017, the Springfield Police Department will be joined by members of the community and other members of Law Enforcement and Public Safety agencies for the fifth annual Ride To Remember charity bicycle ride from Springfield to Boston, MA. This ride is open to the public but it does require the purchase of a rider’s jersey if you do not already have one. Rider’s jerseys can be purchased here.

Proceeds from this charity event will go to the Officers Alain Beauregard & Michael Schaivina Memorial Soccer Field.

The primary purpose of the bicycle ride is to raise public awareness of officers who have died in the line of duty.

The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial in Boston Massachusetts.

For more information and to register visit www.ridetoremember.bike