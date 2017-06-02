Registry website to help stop calls from telemarketers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It just takes 3 easy steps to stop the calls. All you have to do is sign up on the National Do Not Call Registry. So far, more than 200 million numbers are registered.

Telemarketers can be very persistent and sometimes aggressive in their approach.

“I just hang up on them. I don’t even answer them anymore,” Lyndsay Dill of Ludlow told 22News. “If you give them a second of your time of day, they’re going to continue calling you and continue harassing you.”

Those harassing calls have gotten so bad, some people refuse to answer unfamiliar numbers.

“They come from different states, all of that, so I just don’t even pickup, but they are really annoying,” Dill also said.

If you tired of receiving those pesky unsolicited phone calls, you can stop them right at the dial tone. By heading over to the National Do Not Call Registry website.

The process lets you register your home or mobile phone number for free. Telemarketers covered by the registry have up to 31 days from the date you register to stop calling you.

You can also ask to be placed on the company’s internal do not call list.

22News discovered, the service has its flaws.

Milagros Johnson of the Consumer Protection in Springfield told 22News, registering may not stop schemers from using spoofing devices to trick you into answering.

“Where it changes the number, so you may think it’s an individual calling you or an entity and you answer your phone and it’s not that person,” Johnson said.

If you continue to receive unwanted calls after your number has been on the National Registry for 31-days, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.