Quick arrest after teen shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are crediting a witness who took a cell phone photo of a shooting suspect with the suspect’s arrest Thursday night.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that officers on patrol heard several shots fired near Commonwealth Avenue a few minutes before 8:00 p.m.Thursday. The gunfire was also picked up on the city’s “ShotSpotter Activation” system.

The officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the wrist.

“A nearby cooperating witness took a cell phone picture of the suspect after the shooting, and provided the investigating officers with the photo,” Sgt. Delaney said.

Using that cell phone photo, police spotted a suspect on Carver Street within 15 minutes.

Police arrested 30-year-old Springfield resident Julian Rivera and charged him with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, a handgun.

Julian Rivera is being held at the Springfield Police lockup pending his arraignment Friday in Springfield District Court.

Delaney said the victim was treated for his gunshot wound and released from the hospital.