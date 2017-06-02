President Trump wants to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- It sent shock-waves across the country, and around the world.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday, he would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. 196 countries signed the agreement in 2015, promising to reduce carbon emissions and help limit the rise of global temperatures.

“There’s a lot of science and research that is going into climate change, and I think that investing in that will create more jobs in the long run and help preserve the planet that we live in,” Chris Woods of Holyoke said.

The United States would join Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries in the world not part of the Paris Climate Accord. President Trump said the agreement weakens the U.S. economy limiting the number of jobs.

“It takes a little while to bring back the country to where we used to be. There used to be lots of work here,” said Roger Shaink of Indian Orchard. “It’s a tough time right now.”

President Trump said the Paris Climate Accord gave a better deal to India and China, both who are increasing their coal production.

“It would cripple some of our industries that would manufacture products and put more and more limits on them,” said Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James & Associates. “I know a lot of companies supported this agreement, but in the end, I think it would have hurt our industries.”

Mark Teed told 22News the U.S. would have lost more than 6 million jobs over the next 10 to 20 years under this agreement.

