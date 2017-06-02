Police chase eventually leads to arrest in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (The Westfield News) –Westfield Police report that an arrest was made Wednesday morning, one day after police reported that the suspect allegedly got away during a previous traffic stop.

Westfield Police Capt. Micheal McCabe reported that Freddie Perez, 28, of Springfield, was arrested Wednesday morning, after police recognized him as a suspect in an incident that occurred Tuesday morning. Perez was arraigned in Westfield District Court May 31 on several charges, a number of which allegedly stemmed from the incident.

According to McCabe, Perez was a suspect in an incident where Westfield Police stopped a vehicle Tuesday, May 30, at around 8:24 a.m., on Southampton Road, per the police report.

According to statement of facts, the vehicle Perez was allegedly operating was originally stopped by police after they reportedly first noticed a missing front registration plate and afterward, a “passenger side brake light out.”

According to police the suspect reportedly fled the scene, going through a nearby wooded area.

Police initially pursued the suspect, including a K9 unit, but were ultimately unsuccessful in finding the person. However, police reported that the vehicle that was abandoned had information that connected Perez to it.

The following day, Wednesday May 31, around 8:25 a.m., police reported that they had stopped another vehicle with who they identified as Perez in it as the operator. The vehicle, according to the statement of facts, was registered to a family member of Perez.

Police arrested Perez and charged him with failure to stop for police, unregistered motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, operating a motor vehicle with license revoked as habitual traffic offender, number plate violation and four additional arrest warrants.

Following arraignment, Perez was released upon his own recognizance pending an Aug. 11 hearing.

