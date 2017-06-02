Paving work scheduled at Mass Pike exits this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being told to be aware of paving work that is scheduled for Saturday at three Massachusetts Turnpike interchanges.

The work will take place at Exit 3 in Westfield, Exit 4 in West Springfield, and Exit 5 in Chicopee between 6:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Saturday.

The work will take place behind barriers off to the side of lanes of travel, but MassDOT is urging drivers to take caution when traveling through the area. Delays are also possible there, as police will be directing traffic when equipment enters and exits the construction areas.

Work to demolish tollbooths and reconfigure the interchanges has been ongoing on the Massachusetts Turnpike since last fall, when the state instituted all-electronic tolling.