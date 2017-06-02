Overloaded power strip blamed in Provincetown fire

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say an overloaded power strip likely caused the Massachusetts fire that ripped through the roof of a restaurant and spread to neighboring structures.

The fire started Saturday evening at the Red Shack Restaurant in Provincetown where an extension cord was plugged into a power strip. The fire quickly spread to Tatiana’s Foot Long Hot Dogs and Surf Club Restaurant.

Fire departments from across Cape Cod responded to the blaze. Officials say one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

In a joint statement, the state fire marshal and Provincetown fire chief estimate about $1 million in damages. Both the Red Shack and Tatiana’s were destroyed.

Restaurant owners say at least three dozen people are out of work.