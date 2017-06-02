Mom of ‘Baby Doe’ says she saw ex-boyfriend kill her

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl known as “Baby Doe” after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach has testified she saw her ex-boyfriend kill the girl.

Rachelle Bond told jurors during his murder trial Friday that Michael McCarthy punched her daughter, Bella, in the abdomen so hard that she bounced off a bed. She said McCarthy later told her: “It was her time to die. She was a demon.”

Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body. Her testimony is due to continue Monday.

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors Bond killed the girl.

A composite image of Bella Bond was shared by millions on social media after her body was found on Deer Island in 2015.