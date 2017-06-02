McGovern: Trump decision to leave Paris Agreement is “dumb”

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers disagree with President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

Congressman Jim McGovern told 22News that the minute he heard about the president’s decision he tweeted one word: “dumb.”

The climate accord is a non-binding agreement for nations to reduce their carbon emissions and to acknowledge climate change. Trump says that the agreement hurts the economy by redistributing the country’s wealth to other countries, while giving heavy polluters such as China and India advantages over the United States.

McGovern, a Worcester Democrat who represents much of Hampshire and Franklin County, says that leaving the Paris Agreement is a short-sighted and ignorant decision.

“It was a stupid thing to do, and it diminishes our standing in the world. I want to be a leader in protecting our planet, and I want jobs to be created here in the United States, and in Massachusetts,” McGovern said.

The United States now joins Nicaragua, Syria, and Russia in declining to participate. According to the European Commission, however, withdrawing from the climate deal could take three years.