Man finds missing purse from 1999 while fishing

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the catch of the day for one fisher in Athol Friday! While Dondi Mitchell was fishing, he happened to catch on his lure a purse.

Coincidentally, the owner of the purse was a former classmate of Dondi at Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School in Orange back in 1985.

The bag had supposedly been missing since 1999, claimed to have been stolen.

Inside the bag was a wedding ring, anniversary ring, license, and some expired credit cards. Also inside the bag was some rocks, which weighed down the bag, causing it to sit at the bottom of the body of water.

Dondi told 22News he has contacted the owner, who now lives in Florida, and plans to return the items to her.

