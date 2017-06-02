ISIS takes responsibility for Resorts World Manila casino attack

MANILA, Philippines (WWLP) – A total of 36 people died from smoke Thursday night, after a gunman stormed into a crowded casino in the Philippines, firing shots and setting gambling tables on fire.

The chief operating officer of Resorts World Manila today praised security staff for shooting the attacker who was found dead from an apparent suicide in a nearby hotel room.

Stephen Reilly, Chief Operating Officer of Resorts World Manila, also extended his condolences to the workers and guests who lost their lives in the attack.

“A very difficult time for all of us at Resorts World Manila. We consider our guests, our patrons, and our employees as our true family,” Reilly said.

Reilly said his team is working alongside police to officially determine the motive behind the attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility.