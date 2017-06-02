How to add a medicine ball to your workout

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Who needs weights and dumbbells, when you can just have a good ole ball? For Fitness Friday, we learned how to use a medicine ball to increase strength and mobility – with weight loss expert Carolyn Phillips.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Who needs weights and dumbbells, when you can just have a good ole ball? For Fitness Friday, we learned how to use a medicine ball to increase strength and mobility – with weight loss expert Carolyn Phillips.
Advertisement
Advertisement