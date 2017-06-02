Holyoke Soldiers Home celebrates true meaning of National Donut Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s just something about eating a sugary, gooey donut that makes us feel like kids again!

“Glazed. Glazed donut. Real good!” said Holyoke Soldiers Home resident Maurice Fox as he munched on his donut.

“Chocolate,” said Veteran Ed Lewicki, a resident of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, “Because I love chocolate! Haha!”

Veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers Home thoroughly enjoyed National Donut Day. The holiday is celebrated the first Friday of June, but its history is just as sweet. National Donut Day became a holiday back in 1938 as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, but it actually dates back to World War One when the Salvation Army donut girls (“lassie”) would hand out donuts to our troops as a comfort of home.

In addition to handing out donuts, the Salvation Army uses this day to raise awareness of its many services. “We try to do the best that we can to reach out to people that just need some help, or just people that are lonely, and we want to say hello and thank you for all that you do,” said Major David Moore of the Springfield Salvation Army.

Lewicki experienced that generosity when the Salvation Army helped get him a flight home to see his dying father while he was in the service. “I went to Salvation Army, the girl hooked me up with a young girl, and they got me a plane from Seattle to New York and that was a big trip then in those days,” said Lewicki. He was grateful, but the Salvation Army is even more grateful of the sacrifices of our troops every day.

31 dozen delicious doughy treats donated from a local Dunkin Donuts franchise were a simple token of that gratitude.