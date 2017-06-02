Holyoke observes National Gun Violence Awareness

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke paid tribute to victims of gun violence Friday.

Mayor Alex Morse held the event at Holyoke City Hall, in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

22News spoke to Reynaldo Rivera, whose mother was shot and killed over a decade ago. He explained why events like this one, are so important.

“It brings awareness to the city of Holyoke, and it sends a message to all of the communities to stop the violence, violence is not the way,” Rivera said.

Everyone was encouraged to wear orange, in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.