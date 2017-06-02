High-profile arrests made in Boston prostitution sting

BOSTON (AP) — A high-profile Boston clergyman and a top official in the state court system are among 10 people facing charges after a police prostitution sting.

Police say A. Livingston Foxworth, the senior pastor at the Grace Church of All Nations in Boston, and William Marchant, chief financial officer of the Massachusetts Trial Court, were arrested Tuesday in the Chinatown neighborhood on a charge of sex for a fee.

Both were released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty at their arraignments.

Lawyers for both men declined comment.

Foxworth once blessed Republican Gov. Charlie Baker when he was sworn into office in 2015.

Police say all the defendants were arrested after responding to a fake online ad offering sex with a woman for a fee of between $130 and $200.