Health officials warn of mumps outbreak in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials are warning about an outbreak of mumps.

The Department of Public Health on Friday says 12 cases of mumps have been reported since the end of March.

It says cases have been reported in adults ranging in age from 20 to 41. They live in Chelsea, Boston and Revere.

While the majority of mumps cases in Massachusetts have been among vaccinated people with connections to universities, the health department says none of the new cases have a known connection to higher education. They warn that could mean a change in its epidemiology.

Health officials say it’s believed that most of the newly infected group have never been vaccinated. All of them are Latino, so the health department says it’s reaching out to that community to encourage vaccination.

