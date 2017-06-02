Governor Baker remains committed to state’s clean energy plan

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – President Donald Trump is pulling the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

Governor Charlie Baker told 22News he’s still committed to continuing efforts to reduce the carbon footprint here in Massachusetts. Massachusetts lawmakers are concerned for the future of our environment.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, the global agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Governor Baker expressed his commitment to reduce the state’s carbon footprint and continue the state’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan.

Under the plan, Massachusetts has a greenhouse gas reduction goal of 25% by 2020.

Governor Baker told 22News, “I was disappointed by it. I don’t think it’s the right thing for the country. I don’t think it’s the right thing for the world. Our goal is to continue to reduce our carbon footprint. There’s no stepping back on any of that here.”

But some lawmakers said the Governor could be doing more to address climate change. California, New York, and Washington have formed an alliance to uphold the Paris Climate Accord.

Governor Baker told 22News he’s open to collaborating with other states, but wouldn’t commit to join the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Governor Baker Issues Statement Regarding Trump-Pence Administration Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement pic.twitter.com/xyJasSQ5Yt — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 1, 2017