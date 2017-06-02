Firefighters put out seven-alarm fire at an eastern Massachusetts apartment building

READING, Mass. (AP) — More than 100 firefighters battled a seven-alarm fire at a Massachusetts apartment complex.

Officials say the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Old Reading Schoolhouse Condominium complex in Reading. Smoke alarms alerted residents and about 60 people were evacuated.

No serious injuries have been reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a dozen pets. One firefighter has been treated for minor, heat-related injuries.

Firefighters from several nearby communities responded to the blaze, including crews from Burlington, Wakefield and Melrose. Firefighters stayed at the scene Thursday night putting out the remaining pockets of fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.