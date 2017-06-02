Did you know? National Donut Day dates back to World War I

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may indulge in some sweet treats this National Donut Day, but you may not know the origin behind the celebration.

According to the Salvation Army, National Donut Day commemorates the “doughnut lassies” of World War I. Doughnut lassies were women Salvation Army volunteers who made donuts for American soldiers in the war, in addition to supplying them with writing supplies and home-cooked meals. Consequently, soldiers returning from the war were often referred to as “doughboys.”

The first National Donut Day was celebrated by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938.

The Salvation Army of Greater Springfield is continuing the tradition Friday by delivering donuts to veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.