Construction on MGM casino moving right on schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM Springfield casino project is well on its way toward completion by September of next year. The work continued Friday on the hotel, garage, and conference center.

22News received a positive update from carpenter foreman Ronald Sutherland, who has been keeping an eye on the construction timetable.

“We’re on schedule for what we were supposed to be doing, so I don’t have much to complain about,” Sunderland said. “They erected all the scaffolding around the outside of the buildings, all the carpenters can do all of their work.”

Sunderland said that if the work continues on schedule, completion of the casino complex by September of 2018 seems more than likely.