Construction on MGM casino moving right on schedule

Resort scheduled to open in September of 2018

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MGM Springfield casino project is well on its way toward completion by September of next year. The work continued Friday on the hotel, garage, and conference center.

22News received a positive update from carpenter foreman Ronald Sutherland, who has been keeping an eye on the construction timetable.

“We’re on schedule for what we were supposed to be doing, so I don’t have much to complain about,” Sunderland said. “They erected all the scaffolding around the outside of the buildings, all the carpenters can do all of their work.”

Continuing Coverage: MGM Springfield Casino Project

Sunderland said that if the work continues on schedule, completion of the casino complex by September of 2018 seems more than likely.

