Ciro’s Restaurant makes a comeback in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Springfield restaurant with a familiar name made its debut today.

Ciro’s Restaurant carries the name of the South End landmark that closed in 1992.

The new Ciro’s is just down the block from its former location.

Nearly a dozen people welcomed the new restaurant on Friday, with a ribbon cutting, including the owners of a neighboring business.

“It’s a joy for the neighborhood,” Rico Daniele told 22News. We need more business in the neighborhood. We all help each other you know”

“The Ciro’s name is old time Springfield, we’re going to bring it back,” David Vecchiarelli, owner of Ciro’s Restaurant said. “And we will be successful.”

Since there were no scissors at today’s ribbon cutting, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, found just the right utensil in Ciro’s kitchen to do the honors.