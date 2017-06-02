Chicopee police need help to find missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a young man who disappeared more than a week ago.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Nex Vargas was last seen in the Broadway Street area at around 2:40 on Wednesday, May 24.

Vargas is 5’3” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing gray jeans, a blue tee shirt, and black sneakers. He was carrying two backpacks.

If you have seen him, or have any information on where he might be, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730. Or you can text “Solve Chicopee” and your message to CRIMES (274637).