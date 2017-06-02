Chicopee police need help to find missing man

Nex Vargas has been missing since May 24

By Published:
Nex Vargas. Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a young man who disappeared more than a week ago.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Nex Vargas was last seen in the Broadway Street area at around 2:40 on Wednesday, May 24.

Vargas is 5’3” tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing gray jeans, a blue tee shirt, and black sneakers. He was carrying two backpacks.

If you have seen him, or have any information on where he might be, call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730. Or you can text “Solve Chicopee” and your message to CRIMES (274637).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s