Chicopee PD identified 1 car break-in suspect, still searching for the other

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have identified one of two breaking and entering suspects they’ve been searching for.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect’s name will not be released until the criminal complaint filed against him is returned from the court. The man is a suspect in the breaking and entering of a car outside the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille on Springfield Street.

Chicopee police are still looking to identify the other suspect in that breaking and entering, in which Wilk says about $500 worth of items were stolen from the car.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1730.