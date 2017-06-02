Chicopee PD identified 1 car break-in suspect, still searching for the other

Break-in happened over Memorial Day Weekend

By Published:
Chicopee police have identified the suspect on the left, but still need help identifying the suspect on the right. (Photos courtesy Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police have identified one of two breaking and entering suspects they’ve been searching for.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect’s name will not be released until the criminal complaint filed against him is returned from the court. The man is a suspect in the breaking and entering of a car outside the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille on Springfield Street.

Chicopee Police urge drivers to take precautions to prevent car break-ins

Chicopee police are still looking to identify the other suspect in that breaking and entering, in which Wilk says about $500 worth of items were stolen from the car.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1730.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s