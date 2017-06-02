Cancer survivorship celebrated in Holyoke

Event is annual tradition with Holyoke Medical Center

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is National Cancer Survivors’ Day, an observance that means a great deal at Holyoke Medical Center.

The hospital hosted some 250 cancer survivors during an annual get-together at the Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. It is a morale booster for the men and women who have fought the disease.

“It makes my heart just glow because I love everyone. I had the best care,” Pauline Brown of Holyoke said. “They’re not only my friends, they’re my family.”

“When I was going through everything, I always thought it was just about me. There are so many other people, young and old, who had it a lot worse than I did,” Sandra Martin of Holyoke said.

The annual survivors’ gathering has become a Holyoke Medical Center tradition.

