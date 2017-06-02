Bear ate, killed Connecticut family’s donkey

"Radar" was 15 years old

Associated Press Published:
Stockbyte photo

KENT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut family says a black bear killed and ate one of their beloved donkeys.

Megg and Ted Hoffman tell The News-Times of Danbury that the bear visited their Kent property on at least two other occasions last month before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21 and killing 15-year-old Radar, named after the character from MASH. Two other donkeys were injured.

Megg Hoffman went to the feed the donkeys at about 8 a.m. and discovered the body of 227-pound Radar. His torso was full of puncture wounds and half of his hindquarters were eaten.

Black bear footprints were left in the mud, near pools of blood.

State environmental officials set a trap for the bear, but so far it has not been caught.
——
Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

